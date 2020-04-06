Whether you’re looking to brush up on a language you already know or start from scratch on a new one, there are fun and easy options out there for you to try out from the comfort of your own home. Apps like Duolingo and Babble will help you in this endeavor.

If you’re more old-fashioned, dust off that bilingual dictionary on the shelf. Even if you only learn 10 words a day, you’ll wind up giving your vocabulary a significant boost.