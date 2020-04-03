Footwear legend Sergio Rossi dies from COVID-19 at the age of 84

The fashion world woke up to sad news on Friday, April 3 after learning celebrated shoe designer Sergio Rossi had died in Cesena, Italy at the age of 84. According to reports, the cause of death was coronavirus after days of being hospitalized. The footwear legend built one of the most luxurious shoe empires after he began producing in the fifties, and was an inspiration to many, including his son, Gianvito Rossi. His shoes were worn by countless celebrities, including Rihanna, Lupita Nyong’o and Ariana Grande.

Sergio’s namesake label is a favorite among celebrities

CEO of the Sergio Rossi Group, Riccardo Scuitto, wrote a heartfelt message on the brand’s social media account, remembering Sergio’s legacy. “Today everyone at Sergio Rossi joins me in remembering our dear Sergio, the inspiring founder of our dream. Sergio Rossi was a master, and it is my great honor to have met him and gotten to present him the archive earlier this year. His vision and approach will remain our guide in the growth of the brand and the business,” he wrote.

“He loved women and was able to capture a woman’s femininity in a unique way, creating the perfect extension of a woman’s leg through his shoes. Our long and glorious history started from his incredible vision and we’ll remember his creativity forever,” he continued.

Sergio was an inspiration to his son, Gianvito Rossi

Sergio was born in San Mauro Pascoli in 1935. He learned the trade of shoemaking from his father, and after beginning to produce in the fifties, he went on to launch his namesake label in 1968. While growing his label, he collaborated with fashion giants such as Versace, Azedine Alaïa and Dolce & Gabbana. One of his latest innovations was the Opanca sandal featuring a curved sole.

The designer joined in fighting against COVID-19 having donated 100,000 to the Sacco hospital in Milan.

