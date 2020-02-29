Kelly Ripa says Mark Consuelos made having more kids easy in sweetest post ever

Can we please join the Consuelos clan? Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are winning the celebrity marriage game. The delightful duo exude nothing but love for each other, frequently posting sappy homages on their social media. The Live with Kelly and Ryan hostess added a charming throwback to her collection on Friday, February 28 when she shared a photo of her husband sweetly cradling their children Michael and Lola from June 2001. "Going from one to two seemed like a big deal at the time," the 49-year-old bubbly beauty quipped alongside the snap, "but @instasuelos has always been a multitasker."

©@kellyripa



TBT to Mark Consuelos with little Michael and Lola



The post is a snapshot of love, with Mark, 48, lovingly holding his son Michael, currently 22, who comforts his squirming baby sister Lola. Now 18, Lola asked her mom to "please not post these baby photos," adding: "it’s not cute I look weird." She later clarified that she was just kidding around. Her Riverdale dad had a different point of view, writing that he "would give anything to go back there for just one day." Kelly seconded, replying: “I say it every single day." The pair also share a younger son named Joaquin, now-16.

Kelly seems to be feeling nostalgic for the early 2000s lately. Just last week, the hostess with mostess threw back to a 2001 family vacation in Hawaii. Alongside the photo, Kelly wrote: “#tbt 2001 Hawaii with #daddy.” Comments quickly poured in about how Mark looks exactly the same nearly two decades later. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna added smoke the fire, writing: “#Hawaiiandaddy 🔥,” to which Kelly retorted, “@lisarinna my favorite kind 😂.” Meanwhile, Mark wrote: “OMG!!!!♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.”