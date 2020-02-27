TBT: Take a look back at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s million dollar wedding in 2000

In the summer of 2000, *NSync’s It’s Gonna Be Me was at the top of the charts, X-Men broke Men in Black's record for the highest July weekend opening and the hottest couple on the planet was Brad Pitt and Friends star Jennifer Aniston. The photogenic pair first met in 1994, although at the time Brad was dating another popular actress, Gwyneth Paltrow. However, eventually the stars aligned and Brad and Jen went on their first date in 1998 (set up by their managers!). After debuting as a couple on the red carpet the following year at the 1999 Emmys, they announced their engagement in a very ‘90s way: during a Sting concert.

It was the wedding of the year when Brad and Jennifer, both at the pinnacles of their careers, married on July 29, 2000 in Malibu in front of around 200 guests.

And yet, Brad and Jennifer’s marriage, like a young millennial’s BlackBerry, wasn’t meant to last. The couple divorced in 2005, and Brad soon became one half of “Brangelina” after starting a high-profile romance with his Mr and Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie.

Brad and Jennifer made their red carpet debut at the 1999 Emmys

Brad and Angelina – who have six children together – went on to marry in 2014, and Jennifer dated stars like Tate Donovan and John Mayer before walking down the aisle herself with actor Justin Theroux in 2015. Both marriages came to an end however, leaving the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor and the The Morning Show star both single at the same time.

Fans were thrilled to see the former couple reunite two decades after their wedding at the 2020 Sag Awards

That’s why fans were THRILLED when the two created one of the first iconic moments of 2020 – two decades after their wedding! – at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, affectionately greeting each other backstage. For Brad and Jen fans who would love to see them back together romantically, we have some bad news: the two megastars are, you guessed it, just Friends.