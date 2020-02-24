Traveling is one of life's great pleasures, and a favorite of Miley Cyrus'. The celeb put her busy schedule on hold –literally– and immersed herself in the natural wonders of Zion National Park, one of the most in vogue destinations in tourism and lifestyle. Showcasing her wanderlust, the hit artist, along with her sister and mother, visited its main attractions and of course, left a trail of photographic breadcrumbs behind on social media.

The Mother's Daughter singer reveled in days out hiking, kayaking, or simply documenting the changing colors of the skies, which is –without a doubt– an invitation to all those planning their next holiday and considering the Southwestern USA. Here's a quick look at some of the things that await you.