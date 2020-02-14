Snack like a Kardashian: Kylie Jenner reveals everything she eats in a day

At just 22 years old, Kylie Jenner is the world’s youngest self-made billionaire and practically everything the beauty mogul does goes viral on social media. Because she has been in the spotlight from a young age, it might feel like we know absolutely everything about her. However, the baby of the Kardashian-Jenner clan just spilled the beans to Harper’s Bazaar – and now we can eat like a Kardashian! We can reveal that she has a simple and very healthy meal plan, although the main thing for her is not getting ‘hangry’!

Kylie Jenner confesses that feeling hungry puts her in a bad mood

Breakfast

The first thing Kylie eats when she wakes up is an enormous bowl of bone broth which she mixes with lavender and lemon juice. Although some days she prefers fresh celery juice.

Between meals

Kylie is a big fan of tea and coffee, and although she's been trying to cut back she loves peach tea and iced lattes with oat milk and a dash of vanilla –which she says is a dream.

Kylie Jenner starts off her day with bone broth

Lunch

She says that she loves lemon chicken, vegetables and tacos, and is also a fan of kale salad with jalapeños. The young celebrity also mentioned that when she wants something more healthy she goes for kale salad or a sandwich with lots of leafy greens. She also swears by ordering in from Health Nut, usually a salad or tuna sandwich on wheat.

Snacks



The youngest Kardashian-Jenner also enjoys the odd snack once in a while just like the rest of us! She confessed that her favorites include a mix of super healthy and heavier snacks, including barbecue Lays potato chips, chilli cheese Fritos, pomegranate seeds, miso soup and that bone broth, which is not just for breakfast! She sips it “all day”.”

Kylie says that she tends to have breakfast early with Stormi, who loves blueberries, turkey bacon and bagels

Dinner



For dinner, Japanese food is normally her go-to meal, sushi in particular. Kylie ensures that when it comes to experimenting with food, she'd try pretty much anything “unless it's something like raw squid, has legs, or is alive.”



Kylie’s secret to avoiding midnight snacks

She shuts herself in her room so she's not tempted to pop to the kitchen, and when she really can't resist, she has an apple.

She says that there are no walnuts, peanuts, or any other nuts in the house because her daughter is allergic.

Alcoholic drinks

When is comes to alcoholic drinks, she allows herself the occasional one, like a Corona Light with a wedge of lime, a Bud Light, or a glass of white wine, Pinot Grigio to be specific. Cheers!

