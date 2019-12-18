If you’re looking for Latinx-centric products this season, there’s much to choose from. Take for example, the Frida Kahlo art print that makes for the perfect living room accent or the flan-scented candle that brings back childhood memories. And let’s not forget the Latina graphic tees that are taking over Hollywood’s Latinx stars. But if you’re in the mood to revamp your car, consider getting Fúchila Fresheners. The company creates a variety of car fresheners designed with the Latinx culture in mind. Think Celia Cruz, conchas and yes, even a fabuloso scent.

Keep scrolling to see a few of the different designs you can add to your ride to give it some flair…