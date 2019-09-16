Today is a day to celebrar — it is the day that Miguel Hidalgo made his iconic cry for independence. Known as El Grito de la Independencia — it is said to have taken place within the northern town of Dolores in the state of Guanajuato — it was the proclamation that led to the Mexican War of Independence and ultimately, Mexico’s freedom.

Today, Mexicans everywhere are sitting back, relaxing and remembering that historic day with some icy cold micheladas. So let’s take today to celebrate this national holiday with our Mexican hermanos y hermanas with these classic cocktails.