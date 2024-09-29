“Hi, my name is Karol G, and I am from Medellín, Colombia,” Carolina Giraldo Navarro said during her acceptance speech after making history at the Grammy Awards, becoming the first woman to win Best Música Urbana Album. “This is my first time at the Grammys, and this is my first time holding my own Grammy. I’m super happy, I’m super nervous, and I’m super excited," she said at the time.

This was just one of the incredible achievements the talented Colombian singer would celebrate following the massive success of her 'Mañana Será Bonito' album and world tour. However, her climb to the top did not happen overnight, as the singer even contemplated quitting music in 2012 after experiencing failure.

© Kevin Winter Karol G accepts the Best Musica Urbana Album award during the 66th Grammy Awards

This was one of the inspirations behind her fan-favorite album, from which she gained global recognition and sold out shows, including her last four shows at Madrid's Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, earning $23.6 million and selling 220,000 tickets, surpassing records set by Luis Miguel, The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen.

"There's no path to success. Everyone constructs their own path. The important thing is to follow your heart. Find your niche, is my best advice." Karol G

© Rick Kern Karol G performs in concert during the "Mañana Será Bonito" tour

Translating into “Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful” in English, Karol G explained the meaning of the album to Harper's Bazaar. “It means that it does not matter what happens today, because everything is going to be okay,” she said. “Sometimes we go through hard things, and we are just punching the air, like, ‘Why is this happening to me?’ The idea of the title is to embrace the moment.”

Born and raised in Medellin, Karol G pursued her passion for music from a young age appearing on The X Factor Colombia and having the support of her parents every step of the way. She experimented with music, releasing songs while studying at the University of Antioquia and collaborating with Latin American artists.

© Ivan Apfel Karol G attends the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards

She experienced rejection in 2012 after she was told a woman would not be successful in Reggaetón. Karol G decided to move to New York City in 2014 and decided to enroll in music business administration classes, and in 2016 she signed with Universal Music Latino.

"My message is very simple: I'm for women, I'm about women, and I want to help create lanes for more of us." Karol G

© Romain Maurice Karol G attends the "Griselda" premiere at The Fillmore Miami Beach

Karol G's journey has led her to collaborate with incredible artists, such as Bad Bunny, Nicky Minaj, Tiesto, Kali Uchis, Peso Pluma, Becky G, Shakira, the Jonas Brothers, J Balvin, among others. The popular singer has won many recognitions in recent years, at the Latin Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, MTV VMAs, and many more, including Billboard's 2024 Woman of the Year in 2024.

Apart from her success in music, Karol G also made her debut at the 2024 Met Gala, as well as her acting debut in the acclaimed Netflix series 'Griselda,' where she shared the screen with Hollywood star, Sofia Vergara.