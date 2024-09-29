Ana María Polo, also known as Doctor Polo, is one of the most influential figures in the Hispanic community. With a trajectory that has lasted over two decades, Polo is one of the most notable Latinas in the world.

© Juan Botero

"I feel immensely grateful to life for giving me the opportunity to see the impact that my work has generated over the years. It has been a path full of unforgettable moments and also of learning. Being a Hispanic woman and having become a cultural reference for Latinos around the world is a source of immense pride." Ana María Polo

Her solid and determined personality has made her not only a cultural icon but a defender of the topics that matter most, like battling cancer, domestic violence, and discrimination towards minorities.

Born in La Havana, Cuba, Polo arrived in the US when she was two years old. She graduated with a degree in political sciences and a law degree, something that she worked with for many years in the TV program "Caso Cerrado." Her performance on the show made her into one of the first Latinas to reach a mass audience, reaching millions of homes in the meantime.

© Juan Botero

While "Caso Cerrado" concluded its run in 2019, Ana Maria Polo stays relevant and in the conversation thanks to bilingual and bicultural people who grew up watching her. Nowadays, there are over 100 TikTok and Instagram accounts dedicated to highlighting some of Polo's most iconic moments. The famous personality has become one of the most influential figures on the small screen, amassing over 25.5 million followers in total.

"My main commitment at the moment is to continue supporting the causes that I am passionate about, such as the fight against cancer and raising awareness about discrimination. At the same time, I am giving myself the opportunity to live more in the present, enjoy, rest, and make the most of this stage of my life."

Ana María Polo

Dr. Polo's philanthropic work has made her into the first Hispanic ambassador for Stand Up To Cancer, and the first Hispanic personality to be invited by Human Rights to be a part of the campaign to support equal marriage. She's also been involved in hundreds of initiatives, walks, and events organized by Susan G. Komen, is a speaker for PETA Latino, and advocates for the importance of voting alongside Michelle Obama.

Ana Maria Polo is a significant representative of Latinos in the US. Her legacy serves as inspiration for new generations who wish to break boundaries and build a future filled with possibilities.