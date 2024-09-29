TV host, businesswoman, singer, model, and Youtuber, Laura Tobón knows how to succeed in everything. Born in Bogotá, Colombia, in January 1990, Laura inherited the tenacity, discipline, and commitment of her parents, Gina Yepes and Jairo Tobón. At just 15 years old, she followed in her mother's footsteps in modeling, which opened the doors to a life full of professional achievements while becoming famous internationally.

Still a teenager, Laura was part of RCN Models and then joined the ranks of Grupo4, laying the groundwork for years later becoming an independent model with shows on catwalks such as Colombia Moda, CaliExposhow, and Ixel Moda. But the desire to do many things was still on her mind, so in 2008 she enrolled at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, where she studied Social Communication, focusing on Journalism.

© Oscar Garces Laura Tobon walks the runway as part of Colombiamoda

Thanks to her skills in front of the cameras and her charming personality, in 2011 she was part of the reality show Chica E! Colombia, becoming a finalist. Her career in television was just beginning, as she soon received an offer to become the host of the show La Rueda de la Fortuna, on the RCN network. She was also the host of the Entertainment section, and in 2016 she was the host of La Voz Teens.

She worked on the show Dile Sí al Vestido, La Vuelta al Mundo en 80 Risas, and another season of La Voz. Her role in E! Entertainment continued while she raised her voice for female empowerment alongside other women.

© 305pics

The model went on to create her own YouTube channel where she publishes details of her personal, professional, and entrepreneurial life in a vlog format. Laura is also passionate about fashion, which led her to launch her own line of swimwear called Laura Tobón by Milonga.

" Never compare yourself to the work of your peers. Your work is unique and that's why you were chosen." Laura Tobon

© LauraTobon/Instagram

"Balance your personal life and your work life. Don't become a workaholic. Working like crazy doesn't mean you're doing it smart and it's not good for you or your health." Laura Tobon

She made her debut as an author in 2016 when she published her book titled The Magic Is Within You, where she talks about her own experiences. In addition, in 2024 she debuted as an actress in the Amazon Prime Video series Primate.

Her path is promising. She has worked with important brands such as Chanel, Dior, Mercedes Benz, Adidas, and Michael Kors; just to name a few. For her, the world is full of possibilities, making her one of the favorite figures on social media.