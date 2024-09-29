When you hear the name Eva Mendes, you probably think of her movie roles, but there’s so much more to her career. At 50, she’s a successful businesswoman making waves in the cleaning industry and a promising children's book author.

“I’ve really gained so much more insight, so much more experience in the marketplace by failing - by having businesses be out there and not succeed in the way I wanted them to." -Eva Mendes-

Born to Cuban parents, Eva was raised in Miami before moving to Los Angeles. She initially studied marketing but left it behind after being discovered by a talent agent who recognized her potential and undeniable beauty.

Eva made her acting debut in a 1996 Pet Shop Boys music video and gradually transitioned into television and film. Her filmography includes notable titles such as My Brother the Pig (1999), Urban Legends: Final Cut (2000), Training Day (2001), 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003), Hitch (2005), and Ghost Rider (2006).

In 2014, Eva became a mother for the first time with the birth of Esmeralda, one of her two daughters with Ryan Gosling. This significant moment in her personal life coincided with a break from acting, but she never fully stepped away from the spotlight. When she later announced her role as an entrepreneur, it was well received, as she skillfully leveraged her Hollywood fame to promote her ventures.

I want to make sure that I encourage women specifically, but anybody, that want to take risks. If you’re afraid to fail, that risk isn’t going to be so big, therefore the reward won’t be as big. I just want to make sure that’s not a taboo thing.”

In 2020, as the world faced the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Eva discovered the Skura Style sponge, a product that piqued her interest. By 2022, she became a co-owner of the company, joining forces with co-founders Linda Sawyer and Alison Matz.

According to Forbes, the company generated $7 million last year and is projected to reach $20 million by 2024. But for Eva, it’s about more than just financial success. She had previously ventured into business 15 years ago with Vida, a tableware brand. While that venture didn’t go as planned, it offered valuable lessons. “I’m sure a lot of people that you talk to don’t want to talk about their failed businesses, but I love talking about my failed business because that’s where I’ve learned the most," she told Forbes.

Unstoppable, Eva has ventured into the world of children's book writing, and her work has been met with a warm reception. She recently released "Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries", a book inspired by her daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, her first critics. Eva has openly shared that her cultural roots have deeply influenced her upbringing and this book's creation, adding a personal touch to the story.