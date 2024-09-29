What began as a college dream has grown into one of the most influential Mexican clothing brands worldwide: Pink Magnolia. The success of this brand is driven by Paola Wong, the creative mastermind behind it, who has collaborated with major companies like Disney and Barbie. With over 14 years of hard work on the catwalks, Paola reached a career milestone in late 2023, designing a collection inspired by Disney’s Wish, as well as creating costumes for a special edition Barbie inspired by the Day of the Dead. These are just a few of the projects that have cemented her status as one of Mexico's top designers.

© Getty In 2010, Paola Wong launched Pink Magnolia, in collaboration with her sister Pamela

Paola, a graduate of the Design, Fashion, and Textiles program at Universidad Centro, also studied at the University of Palermo in Argentina. In 2010, she turned her school project into reality by launching her brand with the support and talent of her sister, Pamela, a Business Administration graduate. Together, they’ve formed the perfect partnership, combining their skills to bring the brand to life.

“We named it that because it is a name that we want you to identify with the brand, that stays with you, it is a universal color and an exclusive flower, which represents a stage of our childhood,” she shared in 2009, in an interview with the newspaper, Sol de México.

Since its inception, Paola has gained recognition for her colorful garments, which feature a variety of finishes and incorporate a distinct Mexican touch, thanks to the expert craftsmanship of local artisans who add textile richness to each piece. The quality of her designs has placed Pink Magnolia on the international stage, with exports initially starting in Dubai and Hong Kong, and expanding to the United States, Asia, and Europe.

One of the platforms that provided significant exposure for the brand was Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexico City, where Pink Magnolia has showcased its collections 16 times, each aimed at the "Pink Woman," a concept Paola developed as her brand evolved: “She is fun, she likes to stand out, she is always looking for the details, the newest and most original, she is a woman who likes to travel, take risks, who believes in her dreams and fights for them, a woman who leaves her mark,” the designer explained.

© Getty Last year she became one of the 11 Mexican designers who collaborated with Disney's 100th anniversary celebration

In November of last year, Paola made headlines with her collaborations with Disney and Barbie, two projects that elevated Mexico’s reputation on the global stage. First, she designed a collection to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary, capturing the essence of the animated film Wish in six distinctive looks.

“Disney is looking for 11 Mexican designers who could represent and interpret the most iconic films. In our case, Pink Magnolia, we got Wish, which is the new film that encompasses everything from Disney films in one. It has a lot to do with stars, desire, the hope that you never stop believing in what you want to achieve, very beautiful messages,” she shared about her work for the renowned American company.

When tackling her creative process for this project the designer told Uno TV: “We used a lot of layers, a maxi silhouette that I contrasted with mini silhouettes, this has a bit to do with how life is, which is always very contrasting. The point of balance was the shine, that's why we created the belts, the giant pins with rhinestones, also the use of transparency was very important."

© Getty Last year, she also collaborated with Barbie to create a special edition doll in honor of the Day of the Dead

For Barbie, Paola was responsible for the costume design of Catrina, a doll created to honor the Mexican tradition of the Day of the Dead. For Paola, showcasing Mexican culture to the world is both a privilege and one of Pink Magnolia's main objectives: “I like everything about Mexico, it is the love of my life, I grew up here, I live here, I like the food, the people and the culture.” On a personal note, she also became a mother in September of last year, welcoming her son, Valentino, with her partner, Luis Meneses.