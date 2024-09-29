No one knows more about combining hard work and innovation than Melissa Medina, the president and CEO of eMerge Americas, the largest tech event connecting millions of people worldwide. Medina was born in Miami with Cuban roots, and has helped position her city as one of the tech hubs in the country. Her contributions have resulted in a deep economic impact in Florida, creating thousands of jobs.

© GrosbyGroup Melissa Medina Named Top 100 Latina Powerhouse

Melissa is a graduate of the University of Florida, where she acquired a degree in Business Administration and a Master's Degree in International Business. She also attended ESADE, a private university based in Barcelona that has become one of the world's best institutions in business management.

Business runs in the family. Melissa's father is Manuel D. Medina, a successful businessman with over 30 years of experience in the fields of IT, cybersecurity, and software. He left Cuba when he was a young boy, arriving in the US to work hard in order to pursue his dreams. Melissa grew up with these values, and is aware of all the hard work that her family did for her to have the opportunities and access that she did from a young age.

© Manny Hernandez Melissa Medina Named Top 100 Latina Powerhouse

"The idea came out of some conversations with my father. We both wanted to create something that would help push and boost the technological ecosystem in Miami, our home. We're passionate about helping our community," said Melissa to Shout Out.

Melissa has over 20 years of experience as a businesswoman, operator, investor, and leader. She's the co-founder, executive director and president of eMerge Americas, with the mission to transform the South of Florida into the world capital of technology.

Over 20 thousand people from 50 different countries gather on a yearly basis in eMerge Americas. It all started in 2011, in a conversation between Melissa and her dad. That dream was solidified three years later. This past April 2024, the conference celebrated its 10th anniversary, prompting a gathering of some of the most brilliant minds in the industry.

Melissa has several other business ventures. She's a partner of Medina Ventures, a venture capital fund in its initial stages, and is also the president of the Medina Family Foundation, which was designed to educate children and empower families.

© Johnny Louis Melissa Medina Named Top 100 Latina Powerhouse

"Celebrating 10 years is an incredible milestone, not only for us as an organization. I think the most important part is that this is a win for our community and region," she said at the podcast Ratcliffe Art + Design Incubator.

In 2023, Melissa was named as a leader in the power of technology by the South Florida Business Journal. She's passionate about transforming Miami into a cultural and technological center while supporting organizations with similar goals. She's also a proud mother of five children.