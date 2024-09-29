Charisma, style, and a passion for fashion are some of the main characteristics that define Ale Capetillo. The influencer has managed to conquer international hearts since her arrival in Madrid, where she has managed to establish herself as one of the most beloved digital figures today.

Daughter of Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo, Ale has positioned herself as a media personality with her online presence. The model and influencer shares interesting stories through her platform, which range from her relationship with her future husband, Nader Shoueiry, to videos of her everyday life, getting ready to go out and showing different types of hairstyles and makeup looks.

Ale Capetillo lives in the Spanish capital where she studied fashion design and business administration. After leaving university, she began her career in modeling, making her debut on the catwalks at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week at the beginning of this year wearing a spectacular wedding dress by Spanish designer Lorena Formoso for her SS25 collection.

"Beauty is in simplicity" Ale Capetillo

In addition to her passion for modeling, Capetillo has proven to be quite the beauty expert; showing her expertise on Instagram, where she has created a community of more than 800 thousand followers thanks to her cheerful and vibrant personality. In addition to showing her stunning hair in a variety of hairstyles, she is constantly testing new makeup and skincare products, as well as sharing her love for fashion and design, constantly sharing the creative process behind the outfits and combinations she wears in her day-to-day life, as well as some aspects of her fitness life.

"I feel very excited about this new life chapter I am experiencing today!" Ale Capetillo

It is no surprise that Ale likes to share her life publicly considering that she grew up in the public eye due to the fame and career of her two parents, who were part of the famous group “Timbiriche” and who have an important career in the television industry, in addition to being one of the most beloved families in Mexico.