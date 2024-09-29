Tata Harper's unwavering commitment to sourcing 100% natural beauty products was the driving force behind creating her eponymous skincare line. Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, Tata refused to compromise on the quality, effectiveness, or purity of the products she used on her skin. This led her to launch Tata Harper Skincare, a brand that has achieved global recognition for its commitment to natural ingredients.

Tata's deep-rooted passion for natural beauty products can be traced back to her upbringing in Colombia, where she was exposed to the transformative power of natural ingredients through the spa parties organized by her grandmother. Immersed in this environment, Tata witnessed the profound impact that natural masks and products had on the physical and emotional well-being of the women who attended these gatherings.

© Getty Images CEO Tata Harper Skin Care Tata Harper attends the Tata Harper VIP Masterclass at Sunset Tower

This early exposure ignited Tata's lifelong dedication to creating skincare products that prioritize efficacy and purity. "Beauty was not a task or a luxury, but something you did to be happy," she assures Town & Country.

"The world of luxury beauty never accepted natural things, natural things were things of hippies, of small pharmacies."

In 2005, Tata's stepfather was diagnosed with skin cancer, prompting the family to take a closer look at the ingredients in the products they used at home. Concerned about the potential presence of toxic substances, doctors advised them to scrutinize product labels. This pivotal moment led Tata to shift her trust to natural products, seeking alternatives to well-known commercial brands. She encountered difficulty finding products that met her criteria for both effectiveness and safety.

This challenge led her to embark on the journey of creating her skincare line for her benefit and for other women seeking quality results without compromising their health for beauty. Tata's quest culminated in establishing a green brand that prioritizes natural ingredients, marking the beginning of a journey that spans more than a decade.

© Getty Images Tata Harper speaks onstage at How I Get It Done, Presented By Saks Fifth Avenue

"I couldn't find anything that was effective, made with high-quality ingredients and pleasant to use. I knew that if I was looking for results without worrying about my safety, other women should be too, so I decided to create my own," she told Allure, referring to the production on her farm in Vermont.

Tata is very strict about what she puts on sale because she believes that if one of her products is imperfect, it cannot go on the shelves. Following this philosophy, Colombia has managed to attract the attention of increasing numbers of people who seek naturalness in their beauty routines.

© Getty Images Isabelle Fuhrman, Ahna O'Reilly, Caley Lawson, and Tata Harper

For her, success is only the result of doing what she loves. "I feel very happy to create a product that not only beautifies the skin but also keeps people healthy and improves the quality of life. That is extremely gratifying," she says.

"Everyone thought that what I was doing was crazy because I had no experience and few knew who I was."

Tata has broken traditional barriers in skincare product manufacturing, bringing her line to Colombia, the United States, Europe, China, and the Middle East.