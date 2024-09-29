When it comes to visionary women in the world of beauty, Tai Adaya has a lot to say and teach. This businesswoman of Mexican roots managed to revolutionize the skincare industry through one of the main products in any skin routine: sunscreen.

As she stated: “sunscreen not only works at the beach.” That is why Tai decided to put all her effort and dedication into this element of skincare to create a line of products that is clean, gentle on the skin, and accessible to everyone.

© Tai Adaya

“You can’t be insecure, you have to be incredibly tenacious about what you believe in. It can be difficult but you shouldn’t show fear.” Tai Adaya

And so Habit was born. This SPF-focused brand has become an innovative product in the world of beauty. Tai Adaya created a unique product that changed the way we use and re-apply sunscreen, a toner that allows for easy application of SPF to the face. Under the name No. 41 Mister, this product was just the beginning of what Habit stands for now.

The creation and success of Habit in the beauty business is not a coincidence, as Tai Adaya's professional experience precedes her. With a background in the world of health, wellness, and e-commerce, Tai managed to merge her passion for well-being with beauty to create a product that is not only practical but also promises to have multiple benefits for the health of our skin. The idea was born when Adaya discovered that only 15% of Americans applied sunscreen, starting her mission to reach the remaining 85%.

© Tai Adaya

"I asked myself, what if we made sunscreen fun and enjoyable?" Tai Adaya

Habit's mist sunscreen was inspired by traditional facial sprays that are used throughout the day to refresh the face. Tai herself confesses to being a lover of this type of product as she enjoys using it while she is in the office or on the street. That is how the idea of ​​creating a product formulated as a spray was born, an innovation that would make sunscreen a refreshing moment of the day.

© Habit

Against all odds, Tai managed to fulfill her mission with a brand that came to life in 2020 and that today has an alliance with Sephora to bring this star product to more and more places. Tai not only challenged the rules by creating a mist SPF but also removed the classic “sunscreen” scent, giving it fresh notes of lavender, peach and cucumber.

With minimalist and natural touches, the businesswoman managed to remind us that we have not seen everything when it comes to skincare. Tai not only revolutionized the way we see skincare but also the approach to health and medicine. The CEO made skincare more appealing, especially for young people, without leaving clinical research behind.