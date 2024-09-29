Éva Goicochea decided to break stigmas. In a society where there are still many taboo subjects, including sex, this businesswoman aimed to rewrite the history of the wellness industry with Maude, a sexual wellness company.

Coming from a background in marketing, the businesswoman has focused her career on health-related projects from the beginning. This is how she started as a member of the California Medical Association and then ventured into communication strategies, specializing in e-commerce, social media, web design, and brand consulting. An area where she found the passion that a few years later led her to become one of the 10 Latinas who have raised 10 million dollars in fund companies.

Maude's impact has been such, that in 2020 Dakota Johnson decided to join its ranks as co-creative director and investor, expressing the importance of brands to make sex visible and talk about it in a positive way.

“From what was once an idea on a desk at home, Maude is now a company that has grown its total funding to 10 million, an unprecedented amount for a sexual wellness-only company and an even greater achievement for a Latina-led business,” the brand’s founder excitedly shared on social media.

Since year one of Maude’s launch, Éva has been the recipient of several awards, including 25 from CircleUp (2019), which recognizes some of the most innovative consumer brands on the market, for two consecutive years (2020 and 2021) she was part of The Lead's Foremost 50 and was established as one of the 45 most powerful firms by Women's Wear Daily in 2022 and 2023.

However, her proactive spirit has led the Albuquerque native to always be one step ahead and in 2023 she took her market to another level by participating as a curator in the exhibition Modern Sex: 100 Years of Design and Decency at the Miami Museum of Sex. An exhibition that presents more than 500 artifacts, historical media, and medical objects to address the social and cultural impact of the marketing of sexual health products from 1920 to the present.

Beyond a cultural issue, for Éva the importance of sexuality as part of the comprehensive health of every human being is clear, which is why the manufacture of products to improve all aspects of intimacy, from sexual well-being to body care, is one of the objectives she has pursued during the six years of her brand's life.

Without a doubt, 2023 was an important year for the CEO. After a year of marketing her products in Sephora's online store, Maude successfully managed to include her products in the more than 260 physical stores that the French beauty product retail giant has throughout the United States, marking a new narrative for sexual well-being.



This year, the businesswoman celebrated her 42nd birthday by sharing a message with a special dedication to the female gender, reaffirming her pride and commitment to rewriting history in which women are protagonists.

"Going into year 42 today with some immense gratitude for all of the humans in my life, but particularly the strong women (and dog women) I’m lucky to know with their deep well of resilience and brilliance. They understand that we’re always shorted on matters of mind and body, with the expectation to carry twice the weight on matters of heart. May this year usher in a future held by women, unbending and uninterrupted.