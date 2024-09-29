We often hear that the best advice to conquer someone is to “be yourself” and Jocelyn Corona is the strongest proof that this statement is correct. The model of Mexican origin, who is considered one of the greatest defenders of the body positivity movement, has shown us that self-love is the best ally to make dreams come true.

Jocelyn ventured into modeling in 2015 and just a couple of months later she was positioned on her first catwalk during Fashion Week, walking for Chromat, the American brand that has become an icon of diversity and inclusion in recent years, incorporating into its parades increasingly real bodies and collections designed for all types of people.

In a fight to change the unattainable beauty standards that have been imposed for years in the world of fashion, Jocelyn aims to inspire and represent millions of women and demonstrate that beauty goes beyond body measurements.

“Being able to see myself in a place that I never imagined many years ago is a personal and professional achievement. I am excited to know that I have been part of the change my entire career and that up to this moment, I can have a space in which many of us will feel represented makes me feel that all these years are worth it” the model shared, as part of an emotional note she shared on her social media after posing for the cover of Elle México.

For almost a decade, Jocelyn has shared a powerful message of inclusion through her work on the catwalks: “Knowing and feeling that there is a space for me and for all of us who for years have felt excluded feels very beautiful in my heart” said the model, who has embodied an important fight against the unattainable canons of beauty imposed for years, which are nothing more than invisible ties that compromise physical and mental health.

“The people close to me know the journey that it has literally been to learn to love and respect my body after everything we have been through.” Jocelyn previously said that her mother helped her see her uniqueness and appreciate her authenticity. “I did not grow up with the trauma of being thin. I understood that my body was different from that of others. What caused me the most conflict was actually my height because I love high heels.”

“The people close to me know the journey that it has literally been to learn to love and respect my body after everything we have been through.” Jocelyn Corona

Proud of having a Latina body in which curves undoubtedly play a substantial role, Jocelyn is a spokesperson for Body Positive, a social and cultural movement that embraces everyone equally, leaving physical appearance in the background to highlight that imperfection is the true path to perfection, fighting body shame to promote environments in which people feel comfortable and confident with their physical appearance.