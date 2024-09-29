Camilla Fernández, born in November 1997, comes from a renowned musical lineage in Mexico. Camila's musical inclination was evident from a young age as the granddaughter of Don Vicente Fernández, famed for his versatile concerts, and the daughter of Alejandro Fernández, who has ventured into pop and regional Mexican music.

Raised in San Diego, California, USA, she displayed early interest in music through participation in school plays. Given her family's legacy, it was inevitable for her to pursue a career in music.

"After experiencing many musical genres, I felt much more comfortable with mariachi. I felt like a fish in water."

Camila Fernández, equipped with outstanding home instruction, pursued further education at the Semper Altius School of Music in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. There, she honed her vocal prowess and acquired proficiency in various instruments, including violin, guitar, flute, ukulele, cajón, and percussion.

In addition to mastering dance, ballet, theater, and music theory, Camila delved into formal education at the La Jolla Piano Institute in California and the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston. At a mere 17 years of age, Camila made her debut performance at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas alongside her father. She captivated the audience with a rendition of "Hoy Tengo Ganas de Ti" and later showcased the same piece alongside Alejandro Fernández in a televised special.

"Yes, we separate a lot of the professional from the family. It's better to stay as the family that we are and love each other."

In 2015, on her 18th birthday, she signed a contract with Universal Music, marking the official start of her career as a singer. Her career gained momentum with collaborations, including an album with her father, a live performance at the Billboard Awards, and an appearance on the youth show "Soy Luna."

Despite her professional success, she married in 2020 and now balances her career with motherhood. Camila has proven herself as a worthy successor to the talent of the Fernández Dynasty.