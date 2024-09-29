Natalia Grossman is one of the world's best competitive climbers. She's also the first Latina to join the US team that participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

© GettyImages Natalia Grossman Named Top 100 Latina Powerhouse

The Mexican-American athlete burst into the scene in 2021 when she won two gold medals in the Bouldering World Cup. In 2022, she won the main tournaments of the bouldering season again, taking five gold medals in the World Cup. In 2023, she was battling some illnesses, which put a hindrance at the start of her season. Still, she won two gold medals and the third overall season for the third time in a row.

"They say vulnerability is hard, but it sets you free."

Grossman made her imprint in history when she became the first Latina to join the US team in the Paris Olympics. Her performances since 2021 have made it clear that she's one of the best climbers in the world.

Born and raised in California, Grossman also spent parts of her youth in Tampico, Mexico, where some of her family lived. Despite not speaking Spanish, Grossman is immensely proud of her roots, often highlighting how special it is to be a part of such a beautiful culture. She began climbing from a young age, demonstrating skills and passion for the sport since the age of seven.

She began practicing bouldering, a version of the sport that's fast, brief, and demanding, which mostly takes place in closed-off gyms with walls that are no higher than 13 feet tall. In 2014, Grossman moved to Colorado to work with team Gravity Zero, where she trained with Robyn Erbestfield-Roboutous, the four-time winner of the World Championship of climbing. Grossman's rise in the sport didn't stop there, with her continuing to add accolades to her name with every passing year.

"I want to build myself up and believe in myself instead of tearing myself down."

The 2020 pandemic forced her to try out new things, opting to practice outdoor climbing to avoid enclosed spaces. In a year, Grossman was already a world champion and one of the best athletes in the sport. She's now ranked as the new superstar according to Climbing magazine. We can't wait to see where her career takes her next.

