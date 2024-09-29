One of the most talented Argentinian singers and songwriters. Nicki Nicole is always ready to break the mold in the music business. Since she began to shine, the growth of her career has been unstoppable, showing her authentic self to the world without labels, especially musical ones, in a perfect mix of singing and rapping.

Nicki Nicole

Nicole Denise Cucco was born and raised in Ciudad Rosario, Argentina, on August 25, 2000. Known musically as Nicki Nicole, she rose to fame in 2019 with the single Wapo Traketero, achieving millions of views on YouTube in a very short time.

After going viral she entered the Billboard Argentina Hot 100 list, and she finished the year with the release of her first album called Recuerdos, apart from being recognized for her Music Session with the famous producer Bizarrap.



© Getty Images Nicki Nicole

“Since I was little I have always listened to cumbia and it is a genre that I know very well.”

In 2021 she published her second album, Parte de Mí, and in 2023 her third album titled Alma, which stands out for its collaborations with other singers such as Young Miko, Rels B, Milo J; among others. The album followed a tour with nine dates completely sold out at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, with an attendance of more than 100.000 spectators.

This year she surprised her fans with a concert tour in the United States and her hit single Ojos Verdes, a cumbia that apparently, was inspired by her breakup with the Mexican singer Peso Pluma. Although she usually teams up with Los Ángeles Azules to sing in this genre, Nicki confessed that she feels ready to follow her own path.