Anya Taylor-Joy, known for her performance in the Netflix series, "The Queen's Gambit," is a proud descendant of a large Latino family. Her father, Dennis Joy, is Argentine, which allowed the actress to spend her first six years of childhood living in Buenos Aires. Surrounded by lots of vegetation and animals, Anya has experienced Latino culture all her life, especially since most of her family lives in the South American country.

While hosting Saturday Night Live, Taylor-Joy used the platform to honor her roots and remind the world how proud she is of her Latino roots. The actress surprised many by presenting her monologue in Spanish, a sign of pride for her community!

Argentina has always been home for Anya. "My favorite vacation, the place I always want to return to, is my childhood home in Argentina."

In 2020, she starred in the series that completely changed the course of her career. In "The Queen's Gambit," she portrayed the unforgettable Beth Harmon. By 2021, she was already part of Time magazine's The 100 list. Her resume also includes roles in films such as Split, Last Night in Soho, The Man from the North, and The Menu.

Her undeniable talent led to a rapid career ascent. Critics have recognized her with various awards, including a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and another from the Television Critics. She has also received nominations for the BAFTA awards and the Primetime Emmys.

Last year, she impressed audiences with her performance in Dune, and in 2024, she surprised us as the lead in the fifth installment of the Mad Max saga: Furiosa. With several successful projects, Anya will return to the small screen with How to Kill Your Family.

"In the future I want to live in the countryside. I want goats, chickens, ducks, horses, and I want to work, come to the city when I want, and then disappear and ride my bike all day."

At the peak of her career, the actress remains committed to her family. During this year's Oscar ceremony, she brought along her father as her plus one, fulfilling her promise to him years ago. He always believed in her and supported her every step of her journey to Hollywood.

"A dream moment. At 12 I promised my dad that, if one day I was invited to the Oscars, I would take him 🥹," the actress wrote along with the sweetest photos with which she will remember having fulfilled that beautiful promise almost 16 years later.

