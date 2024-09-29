Lucero Mijares had a private childhood despite being the youngest daughter of Lucero and Manuel Mijares. Growing up, she discovered her talents and decided to share her gift with the world in 2018. When she was 13, she recorded the duet song "Vencer el amor." The recording was part of her father's 60th birthday.

From that moment on, she caught the public's attention and has become a beloved young talent. At 19 years old, La Beba, as she is affectionately known at home, appeared on the show "Juego de Voces," where she further showcased her charm.

"Sometimes I don't understand how big my parents are, they are my parents, I don't realize they are so famous" -Lucero Mijares in an interview with Anette Cuburu

Born on February 2, 2005, Lucero Mijares Hoganza grew up as the younger sister of José Manuel. She led a private life, shielded from her parents' fame. Despite her rising popularity, she still faces challenges in matching her parents' level of fame.

Despite her parents' efforts to postpone her artistic debut, Lucero quickly captured the public's hearts, and it all happened naturally. In February 2021, on her 16th birthday, she decided to create an Instagram account and begin building a connection with her fans. Her first message on the platform was a warm greeting accompanied by an unpublished childhood photo: "Hello, welcome! I hope you enjoy it. I love you." Currently, she has amassed a community of over 1 million followers.

Last June, she announced her theater debut in the musical El Mago after becoming quite the influencer. During the premiere, she broke her ankle but still managed to finish the performance and continued to portray Dorothy throughout the season. The production was so successful that she celebrated the 200th performance with Angélica Vale and Angélica María as godmothers.

"Thank you to the entire audience for joining us in this celebration. Long live the theatre!” -Lucero Mijares-

Lucero Mijares has succeeded in the musical industry and has performed several times with her parents. She has been a special guest at some of Lucero and Mijares' concerts during their tour, 'Hasta que se nos hizo,' where she performed iconic songs from their repertoire with her parents, such as 'El Privilegio de Amar.' The unconditional support of her parents has been a crucial factor in her career as a singer.

In April, Lucero Mijares and her father participated in the first edition of 'Juego de Voces,' where she was a part of the 'Los Herederos' team, along with Mía Rubín, Melanie Carmona, Joss, and Eduardo Capetillo Jr. During her debut on national television, she performed the song 'La barca' with Rubín, a song from the first EP of Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín's daughter.

Following her appearance on the show, Lucero Mijares continued her ascent to fame. In mid-June, she made her singing debut in Europe as a special guest at the Unlock Her Future 2024 Award event held in Madrid, where she sang in the presence of her famous parents.

"I really like singing, and what better way to do it than in this new place for me, this country, this new venue, even another continent that we are far from Mexico," - she declared to the newspaper El Heraldo-

Lucero began establishing her international presence as a singer while visiting the Old Continent, where she was warmly embraced.