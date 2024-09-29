Marileidy Paulino, born on October 25, 1996, in the humble village of Don Gregorio, Nizao, in the Peravia province of the Dominican Republic, has risen to become one of the most formidable athletes in the world of track and field. Specializing in the 400 meters, the Latina has made history, set records, and inspired countless individuals with her relentless pursuit of excellence. "I used to clean houses in exchange for food," she revealed in an interview with Sports writer Yancer Pujols. "I used to help my friend to clean because things were difficult at home," she said, recalling how she also grabbed the fish that fishermen left behind.



Marileidy's journey into athletics began unexpectedly while studying at the Alirio Paulino High School in Nizao. Initially involved in volleyball and handball, she caught the attention of the then sports minister during a competition. Her natural talent was undeniable, and the Athletics Federation soon recruited her. Remarkably, Marileidy started practicing track and field barefoot—a humble beginning for someone who would quickly take the world by storm.

© Getty Images Marileidy Paulino of Team Dominican Republic competes during the Women's 400m Round 1 on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 05, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Paulino burst onto the international stage at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she won a silver medal in the 400 meters. This historic achievement made her the first woman from the Dominican Republic to earn an individual Olympic medal in athletics. Her success didn't stop there. At the 2022 World Athletics Championships, she secured another silver in the 400 meters. She contributed to her team's victories in the mixed 4×400 meters relay, where she ran exceptional legs of 48.7 seconds in 2021 and 48.47 seconds in 2022. Her dominance in the 400-meter event was further solidified in 2023 when she became the world's No. 1 ranked athlete. She also claimed the gold medal at the Central American and Caribbean Games and secured the prestigious 2022 Diamond League 400-meter title.

"The [2020 Tokyo] Olympics were mindblowing despite the pandemic," she said. "Nobady was expecting that I secured a medal, because they didn't know what I was capable of. Even people close to me had their doubts." Despite the noise, she credited God for her success.

Paulino etched her name into the history books on Friday, August 9, 2024, after becoming the first woman from the Dominican Republic to claim an Olympic gold medal in any sport. The 27-year-old sprinter delivered a breathtaking performance in the women's 400 meters, blazing around the track to win in a remarkable 48.17 seconds. This achievement secured her place among the elite in track and field and set a new Olympic record, surpassing the previous mark of 48.25 seconds held by France's Marie-José Pérec.

© Getty Images Gold medalist Marileidy Paulino of Team Dominican Republic celebrates on the podium during the Women's 400m medal ceremony on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Paulino's dominance was evident from the second curve, where she surged ahead of her competitors and maintained her lead down the final straightaway. Her performance solidified her status as the reigning World Champion at this distance and positioned her as the fifth-fastest woman ever in the 400 meters. With this latest triumph, Paulino has now brought the Dominican Republic's total medal count in Olympic history to three, making her an icon in the nation and a source of immense pride.

Marileidy Paulino's victory marks a personal triumph and represents a significant milestone for the Dominican Republic. Her historic win is proof of her dedication, perseverance, and the growing presence of Caribbean athletes on the global stage.

