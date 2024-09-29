Martina García, born on June 27, 1981, in Bogotá, Colombia, has become a notable name in the domestic and international entertainment industry. With her captivating performances and versatile acting skills, García has made a significant mark in film and television.

© Getty Images Martina Garcia attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022, in Cannes, France.

García's career began in Colombia, where she quickly gained recognition and appreciation from both the public and media. Her versatility and dedication were evident from the start, leading her to various opportunities in the local entertainment scene. However, it was her international projects that truly showcased her range of skills and propelled her career to new heights.

One of García's most notable roles was as Maritza in the second season of the Netflix crime drama "Narcos" (2016). Her portrayal of the complex character brought her widespread acclaim and introduced her to a global audience, a moment that made her fans and the Colombian public proud. García's performance in "Narcos" showcased her ability to bring depth and nuance to her roles, solidifying her reputation as a talented actress. In addition to "Narcos," García starred in the Spanish-Colombian film "The Hidden Face" ("La cara oculta"). The movie, which combines thriller and romance elements, received positive reviews and further demonstrated García's versatility as an actress.

García also appeared in the third season of the critically acclaimed TV series "Homeland" (2013). Her role in "Homeland" added another impressive credit to her growing international portfolio, proving her ability to adapt to various genres and settings.

Continuing her journey in the entertainment industry, García is now starring in "Paradis Paris" alongside renowned actors Monica Bellucci, Rossy de Palma, and Eduardo Noriega. This project signifies García's continued success and presence in international cinema. In an interview with El Tiempo, García shared her reflections on her career and aspirations.

"Since the beginning of my career in television and film, I have felt very valued by the Colombian public and media. What is true is that my career has been more abroad, especially at this time" Martina García

© Getty Images Martina Garcia attends the Filming Italy Festival at Forte Village Resort on July 24, 2021, in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.

García acknowledged the challenges of working internationally, noting:

"There was a time when, even though I was abroad, I always had one foot in Colombia. Now I do feel the distance more. But this is the path that was given to me and that I chose, and it has gone well for me internationally." Martina García

Despite the distance from her homeland, García remains optimistic and ambitious. She revealed her current professional dream, which will surely excite her fans: "My professional dream right now is to see the projects I'm involved in become a reality. For example, I'm writing a series in which I myself have the main character and it's going to be a co-production between Colombia, France, and the United States. That makes me very happy." This new project highlights García's multifaceted talents, extending beyond acting to writing and producing. On a personal note, García expressed her hopes for the future, emphasizing the importance of health and well-being for herself and her loved ones. "In the current state of the world, the dream is to survive," she remarked, reflecting the sentiments of many in today's uncertain times.