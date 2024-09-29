Ariana Greenblatt, born August 27, 2007, is a rising American actress known for her dynamic performances in film and television. In 2023, she made significant strides in her career with notable roles in the science-fiction films "65," "Barbie," and the television series "Ahsoka," where she portrayed a young Ahsoka Tano.

© Getty Images Ariana Greenblatt at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

Her portrayal in "Barbie" earned her critical acclaim, securing a Critics' Choice Award nomination for Best Young Actor/Actress and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture alongside the film's ensemble cast. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Greenblatt revealed that she's long wanted to work alongside Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig. She wrote a list of the collaborators she'd love to work with.

"Margot, Kevin [Hart], Kate [McKinnon], all of them have been my dream team," she said of her list. "I mean, Ryan Gosling? I don't even know what my life is."

Greenblatt's early career was marked by her role in the original Disney Channel comedy series "Stuck in the Middle," where she played Daphne Diaz from 2016 to 2018. This role showcased her comedic talent and endeared her to a young audience. Her filmography also includes early roles alongside Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell.

Born in New York, Ariana comes from a family with strong ties to the entertainment industry. Her father and paternal grandparents are Broadway producers, which undoubtedly influenced her early interest and subsequent success in acting. Ariana's heritage is a rich blend of Jewish descent from her father's side and Puerto Rican roots from her mother, contributing to her unique and diverse background.

In addition to her already impressive resume, Greenblatt is set to play Tiny Tina in Borderlands, a feature film adaptation of the popular video game. Both game fans and moviegoers highly anticipate this role, as it promises to be a pivotal point in her burgeoning career.

© Getty Images Ariana Greenblatt is in Midtown on May 30, 2024, in New York City.

Expanding her repertoire, Ariana Greenblatt is also joining the ensemble cast of "Now You See Me 3." She will join a stellar lineup that includes Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Mark Ruffalo, all expected to reprise their roles. The rising Latina told Teen Vogue she likes to curate her auditions.

"I pick the roles I do very strategically," she says, "because I do what creatively fulfills me, but I also do what feels right."

Ariana Greenblatt's talent and versatility have made her a notable figure in Hollywood's next generation of stars. Her ability to transition between TV and film roles and impressive performances have garnered her critical acclaim and a growing fan base. Ariana's star is only expected to rise in the entertainment industry.