Hezly Rivera's summer plans included representing the United States at the Olympics. The Latina gymnast with Dominican American heritage moved on past the team trials and is officially the fifth and youngest member to represent Team USA at the 2024 Olympic Games. Hezly's exceptional talent and dedication have propelled her to the highest level of competition in her sport, marking a significant milestone in her already impressive career.

Hezly, who just turned 16 in June 2024, placed fifth in the all-around at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, first on the balance beam, fourth on uneven bars, and eighth on the floor. While Hezly already has an impressive resume, it was her first U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The high school junior joined gymnastics legends Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey on the team. Her placement highlights her versatility across multiple events and underscores her potential as a standout performer at the Olympics.

© Getty Images Hezly Rivera competes on the floor exercise on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 30, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Born to Henry Rivera and Heidy Ruiz on June 4, 2008, Hezly's journey into gymnastics began serendipitously. According to the Olympics website, she got into gymnastics after attending a friend's birthday party when she was only five. Her natural talent was evident from the start, and her parents were encouraged by staff to have her try out for the team. To further her gymnastics career, Hezly moved from her home state of New Jersey to North Texas to train at the world-renowned WOGA Gymnastics in Dallas. Under the guidance of coaches Valeri and Anna Liukin, the parents and coaches of Beijing 2008 all-around champion Nastia Liukin, Hezly has honed her skills and achieved remarkable success. Training at WOGA has provided her access to top-tier facilities and coaching, essential for her development as an elite gymnast.

Over the past year and a half, Hezly has achieved significant milestones, solidifying her status as a rising star in gymnastics. She won the all-around title in the junior division at the 2023 U.S. Championships and claimed the all-around title at the 2023 Winter Cup. Her transition to senior-level competition in 2024 was marked by a third-place finish at the 2024 Winter Cup behind Kayla DiCello and Skye Blakely. Her performance at the National Championships, where she placed sixth in the all-around, earned her a spot at the Olympic trials.

"I couldn’t be more grateful and super proud of this team!"



© Getty Images Hezly Rivera competes on the balance beam on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials

Hezly's rapid ascent in gymnastics shows her hard work and determination. Initially, she had set her sights on the 2028 Olympics and considered the 2024 trials as a "stepping stone." In an interview with PEOPLE, she reflected on her unexpected journey, saying,

"I think this was a stepping stone for me to just get out here and do my job. So yeah, 2028 was the goal. I was just trying to stay very focused because it's all a part of the journey either way if I [made] it or not."

In a 2023 interview with the Olympics, Hezly expressed confidence in her potential, crediting her support team for success. "It's amazing because I know I can definitely make it with all these people around me. I never would have thought I would be training with Nastia's parents and especially with Gabby! It's crazy because she gives me so many tips and such encouragement," she shared. With a strong support network, unparalleled talent, and a relentless work ethic, Hezly Rivera is poised to impact the 2024 Olympic Games significantly and beyond.