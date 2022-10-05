Teresa Ruiz is one of the most successful Mexican actresses, representing Latina women in Hollywood with her talent. Best known for her performance as the queen of the cartel Isabella Bautista, in the first two seasons of ‘Narcos: Mexico,’ and recently showing a different side of her, acting alongside Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson in ‘Father Stu.’

Born in Santiago Matattlan, Oaxaca, Mexico, Ruiz has won several awards for Best Actress internationally. She is a Lifetime Member of the Actors Studio. Ruiz told HOLA! she fell in love with acting the first time she took an acting class around 12 years old.

Teresa has revealed that she is inspired by her characters, constantly changing and readapting as she faces new exciting challenges. From having the opportunity to portray a complex role in Narcos, to having a completely different perspective as a catholic teacher in ‘Father Stu, declaring that every role offers an opportunity to transform herself.

She also explains that as a proud woman from Oaxaca she also includes her personality, warmth and charisma when needed in her characters. Teresa says that she knows her community, describing it as generous, hard working and kind.