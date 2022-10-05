Barbie Ferreira has become one of the most fan-favorite actresses in young Hollywood, after showing her talent in the popular HBO series ‘Euphoria,’ this 25-year-old star is without a doubt getting more recognition by the minute.

Born in New York City and growing up in New Jersey, Barbie is proud of her Brazilian descent and has continued to stay booked and busy, even after making the decision to exit the third season of ‘Euphoria.’

With her involvement in Jordan Peele’s latest film ‘Nope’ and recently joining the cast of the upcoming thriller ‘House of Spoils,’ acting alongside ‘West Side Story’ star Ariana De Bose, Barbie continues to be on the path of success.

Barbie has previously explained that she always wanted to be an actor, and even started doing theater at the age of 7. Entering the industry as a model, she also revealed that this was just the beginning, as she had just begun to walk into stardom.

She has also shared her passion for fashion and makeup, always experimenting and expressing herself through her unique style, inspiring her fans to have fun.

The talented Latina has also acknowledged the impact of her portrayal of Kat Hernandez, writing an emotional message to the fans and followers of the show, saying “a very teary-eyed goodbye” to the “most special and enigmatic character” after four years.

“I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it,” Barbie shared.