Alexa Demie has quickly become one of the most fan-favorite actresses following her portrayal of Madie Perez in the HBO show ‘Euphoria.’ But apart from being a talented rising star in the entertainment industry, Alexa is known for being a proud Latina, and has been recognized for her unique style, attending multiple fashion events and being featured in a number of fashion magazines.

The Mexican-American star prefers to keep her personal life private. “I like my space,” she previously revealed, adding that even on social media she doesn’t share much of her daily life, but instead prefers to keep it professional.

The actress has previously revealed some of her icons and sources of inspiration, including the legendary Selena Quintanilla. Alexa loves to show her Latin heritage in her photo shoots, and even paid homage to Selena on the first season of ‘Euphoria’ by wearing a dress similar to the one she wore in Houston in 1995, sharing that one of her favorite songs is ‘Dreaming of You’ by Selena.

Alexa has shared that while she is known for “these dark, dramatic roles,” she would like to be more involved in different roles, as her “soul and spirit crave comedy.”

She also had the opportunity to show her passion for music, debuting with her 2016 single ‘Girl Like Me’ and ‘Leopard Limo’ in 2021. And in fashion, starting from an early age designing sunglasses and creating her own collection ‘Mainframe,’ worn by many celebrities, including Nicki Minaj.

The actress will be making her debut as producer, with her first film, based on the life story of her mother Rose Mendez, who immigrated to Los Angeles from Mexico. Details about the project are yet to be revealed, but Alexa is set to play her mom in her teenage years, discovering the 1980’s Hollywood club scene.

Alexa’s mom is a makeup artist, and because she grew up surrounded by so much creativity, reading copies of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar in her childhood, the actress was inspired to experiment with makeup and fashion from an early age.