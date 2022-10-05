Maia Reficco is showing Hollywood how it’s done! Born in 2000, this stunning Argentinian is showing her charisma and talent both as an actress and as a singer, bringing her roots and heritage in every step of her successful career in the entertainment industry.

The star of the new HBO series ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ is making one of her dreams come true, as she revealed to be a big fan of the original show and Lucy Hale’s character, and was able to manifest and take on the role of Noa Olivar in the long-awaited spin-off.

Maia’s parents are both from Argentina, and while she was born in Boston, Massachusetts, the young actress was raised in South America from the young age of 7, admitting that she is proud of her Latin identity.

Surrounded by the creativity and talent of her mom, singer Katie Viqueira, who is a renowned Tango artist and has coached big artists such as Chayanne, and new musicians including Tini, Duki, Maria Becerra, Tiago PZK and Emilia Mernes, Maia developed a big passion for music.

Pursuing her dreams, and with the support of her family, Maia returned to Los Angeles after her 15th birthday, and went on to work closely with Eric Vetro, known for coaching Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

©Maia Reficco on Instagram





Her acting career started in Nickelodeon’s ‘Kally’s Mashup.’ Maia then went on to star as Eva Perón in Broadway’s ‘Evita’ and has slowly entered bigger projects, including the Netflix film ‘Do Revenge’ acting alongside Mendes, Maia Hawke and Sophie Turner.

Maia previously revealed to Vogue that she is happy to represent Latin America and more specifically, Argentina. Admitting that while she is a fan of Anya Taylor-Joy, she is thrilled to show a new generation that there can be more Argentinians in the entertainment business.