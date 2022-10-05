Jennifer Alvarez is a beloved member of Miami Heat. She is the Vice President of Creative & Digital Marketing of the Miami Heat.

Born in Sarasota, Florida, Alvarez studied business at the University of Central Florida and then earned an MBA at Florida Atlantic University. She started off young working for the Miami Heat, kicking off her career there as an intern in marketing and climbing the ranks for almost two decades. She’s now in charge of all of the marketing elements of the team, including game production, campaign development, social and digital strategy, creative direction, and content strategy.

Alvarez led Heat’s social media team from the year 2010 to 2014, during an era where they had notorious players like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Jennifer Alvarez was one of the “Women of Influence” - featured in Ocean Drive Magazine

In an interview Alvarez did for Ocean Drive Magazine, the Latina executive talked about the best advice she ever received, which was from her brother.

‘Stop watching and start doing.’ My brother once said that to me when I used to send him things that inspired me, like a cool brand activation or a funny video. When he said that to me, it was like a splash of cold water to my face.

Alvarez has amassed incredible achievements alongside Miami Heat. She created Court Culture , the first official NBA lifestyle brand that sells t-shirts and apparel for all sorts of people and that wasn’t geared towards athletes.

Her stand out project is the team’s Vice Versa uniform, which was beloved by the NBA when it was first introduced. “It completely transformed our brand,” Alvarez said. “It catapulted us to new heights as far as our ability to reach global fans who may not even be our basketball fans but are really interested in basketball aesthetic from a lifestyle/apparel perspective.” While Vice was retired earlier last year, Alvarez believes the campaign changed the outlook of the team.