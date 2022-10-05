Natalie Morales is a TV anchor and journalist with decades of experience. As the host of “The Talk,” on CBS, Morales brings an empathetic and incisive touch to all of her stories, covering some of the most important news from all over the world.

Born from a Brazilian mother and a Puerto Rican father, Morales lived in a variety of places all through her youth, including Panama, Brazil and Spain. She speaks English, Spanish and Portuguese, utilizing her language skills to her advantage as a journalist.

Morales graduated from Rutgers University and quickly went on to develop a career in journalism, working on different stations. Once her career took off, she worked in some of the biggest media companies and programs in the US, including MSNBC, the Today show, and more, covering groundbreaking stories like presidential elections, the Olympics, and several delicate breaking news stories from Iraq.

Thanks to her exemplary work, Morales has received multiple awards, including the 2010 National Headliner Award and Daytime Emmys for her time in the Today Show.

Her talents don’t stop there -- in 2018, Morales released her first cook book, an activity that she practices to destresss and to bond with others. “For me, when I get home from work, my relaxation is getting to be in the kitchen and experimenting with foods. I did want to write a book and was thinking about what I should do. My kids were like, ‘Mom you love to cook! Why don’t you write what you know?’ I was like well that’s what most people do, that makes sense! Most people don’t know that part of me, they don’t know that I love to cook,“ she said in an interview with Los Angeles Confidential.

Morales is currently one of the co-hosts of “The Talk,” joined by Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood, and Akbar Gbajabiamila, covering breaking news, pop culture, family and celebrity topics.