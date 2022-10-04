Saskia Sorrosa is currently the only Latina in the kids‘ food space! She is the founder of Fresh Bellies, a company that focuses on bringing the next generation of snackers healthy and flavorful options.

This entrepreneur was raised in Ecuador by a father that was a banana farmer and agricultural entrepreneur. She grew up surrounded by local fruits and veggies and ate traditional meals sucha s sancocho and ceviche. At 17, she moved to the U.S. for college and had a succesful 16-year career in consumer marketing. Before Fresh Bellies and being a mom, she held the title the Vice President of Multicultural and Targeted Marketing for the NBA.

©Saskia Sorrosa





Then, after forming a family and when her daughter was ready for solids, she noticed that most snacks for children at the grocery stores had a very high sugar and sodium content. With this, she saw an opportunity to create her brand and focus on offering healthier snacks for adults and kids. Saskia takes inspiration from her upbringing to create unique, fun and healthy flavor of snacks.

“I leaned into my Hispanic roots for Fresh Bellies, so instead of flavors like cheddar or barbecue, we use things like mangoes with basil.”

©Fresh Bellies





She launched her brand in 2015, after having raised over $7M, and her snacks are now available at 5000+ stores, including, Target, Whole Foods, Kroger, Walmart and much more. Her investors are primarily Black and Latina investors. She has also been on Shark Tank and won several awards, such as the 2021 Launch with GS Entrepreneur Cohort, 2018 Winner National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA), among others.