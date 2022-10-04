Yvette Marquez is keeping the tradition alive! This successful Emmy winner and author is proud to share her Mexican culture and passion for food.

Always sharing her favorite recipes and kitchen tips with her readers in her personal blog and with her viewers on YouTube and social media, Yvette is the author of two cookbooks. ‘Muy Bueno: Tres generaciones de auténtico sabor mexicano’ and’ Latin Twist: Traditional & Modern Cocktails.’

Born in El Paso, Texas, Yvette previously credited her journey as an author to her daughter Maya, after she asked if she could write her family recipes to keep their heritage alive. And while she had a very busy schedule, with a full time job and two children, she decided to start her own blog in 2010.

Fast forward to 2012, Yvette was invited by Michelle Obama to participate in an important discussion about Latin culture, revealing that it was a great opportunity and a sign to continue her journey. She was also involved in the campaign ‘No Kid Hungry,’ providing aid to low income families.

Yvette went on to win an Emmy for her ‘Day of the Dead Celebration’ video, produced and written in the category: Short Format Program – Informational, admitting that she dedicates this honor to her grandma Jesusita.

“I know that my grandma watches over me and I know that she is very proud of the recipes, stories, and culture I share,” Yvette declared. “I never would have imagined in a million years that I would be cooking or writing for a living — let alone win an Emmy. Life is a mystery, but I believe if you go after something with all your heart magic happens.”