Danna Paola is definitely one of the most successful Latinas in the entertainment industry, being recognized worldwide for her acting skills and her career in music. Best known for her role as Lucrecia in the popular Netflix series ‘Élite,’ the Latin star has shown her talent from a very young age and has now become the first Mexican ambassador of the Italian fashion house Fendi, highlighting the values she shares with the brand, including elegance, innovation and style.

©GettyImages



Danna Paola wearing Fendi Women’s Collection Fall/Winter 2022/2023 during Milan Fashion Week

From being a child actress to taking over the scene as a performer, Danna is without a doubt a fashion icon, transforming herself with edgy and chic outfits and hairstyle makeovers, the singer is without a doubt a trendsetter for a new generation of fans. In a statement on Fendi’s Instagram, the Mexican star said:

“Fendi is recognized worldwide for its elegance, innovation, and style – values that I share and that I am happy to transmit to inspire many people”

Danna first had amazing success as an actress, starting her career from the age of 4 in Mexican telenovelas, keeping herself booked and busy from 1999 to 2012, portraying many fan-favorite characters in television and even voicing the Latin American version of the Disney film Tangled in 2010.