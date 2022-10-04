Danna Paola is definitely one of the most successful Latinas in the entertainment industry, being recognized worldwide for her acting skills and her career in music. Best known for her role as Lucrecia in the popular Netflix series ‘Élite,’ the Latin star has shown her talent from a very young age and has now become the first Mexican ambassador of the Italian fashion house Fendi, highlighting the values she shares with the brand, including elegance, innovation and style.
From being a child actress to taking over the scene as a performer, Danna is without a doubt a fashion icon, transforming herself with edgy and chic outfits and hairstyle makeovers, the singer is without a doubt a trendsetter for a new generation of fans. In a statement on Fendi’s Instagram, the Mexican star said:
“Fendi is recognized worldwide for its elegance, innovation, and style – values that I share and that I am happy to transmit to inspire many people”
Danna first had amazing success as an actress, starting her career from the age of 4 in Mexican telenovelas, keeping herself booked and busy from 1999 to 2012, portraying many fan-favorite characters in television and even voicing the Latin American version of the Disney film Tangled in 2010.
She went on to star as Elphaba in the Spanish version of the popular Broadway musical Wicked, and kept maintaining her success for the following decade, with many roles on the big screen and in television, until reaching her next step in her career in 2018 when she began her journey in ‘Élite’ for three seasons, which became one of the most watched series on Netflix.
The talented Latina is currently focusing on her musical career, collaborating with artists and taking the stage to showcase her passion for singing, dancing and songwriting, and using her platform to share important messages.