Eiza González is among the actress representing Latinos in Hollywood and staying away from stereotypical roles. Born in Mexico on January 30, 1990, the actress and singer breakthrough in the entertainment industry two years after enrolling at Televisa’s acting school, Centro de Educación Artística.

From there González’s career skyrocketed until becoming one of the actresses to watch and Latina powerhouses.

©GettyImages



Eiza González in a stunning Michael Kors gown at the Met Gala

Besides starring in multiple movies and telenovelas such as Lola, érase una vez and in crime drama television series Mujeres Asesinas, television series, From Dusk till Dawn: The Series, and films such as Baby Driver, Hobbs & Shaw, Alita: Battle Angel, I Care a Lot, Bloodshot, and Godzilla vs. Kong, Eiza rapidly became an “it” girl and brand began using her image to promote their products.

In 2021 she became the newest ambassador for the high-end jewelry company Bvlgari. While the accomplishment is enough to be proud of on its own, there is an extra layer leaving the Mexican actress proud — she is the first Latina to be a North American Ambassador to be named by the Italian company.

©Getty Images





“Beyond excited to announce that I am joining the @bulgari family! I’m incredibly proud to become the first Latina to be a North American Ambassador.”

“I want to thank BVLGARI for the great honor of being part of such an iconic Italian brand. I‘m deeply grateful and thrilled for the future of our partnership.”