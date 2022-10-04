Bricia Lopez is a restauranteur and author. Not only that, she’s in charge of one of Los Angeles‘ most recognized restaurants and has written a book on the cuisine of Oaxaca that was nominated for a James Beard award.

Born in Mitla, Oaxaca, Lopez is a chef that is all about spreading her heritage and traditions through food and drink. She learned how to cook alongside her mother and grandmother, watching as her parents ran Guelaguetza, a restaurant in Los Angeles that specializes in Oaxacan cuisine and remains influential to this day.

©Bricia Lopez Maytorena



Bricia Lopez and her sister own and manage the restaurant, Guelaguetza in Los Angeles

Lopez studied Business Administration in Mount Saint Mary’s College, and is based in Los Angeles, where she’s become an important figure for Mexicans and Latinos in the US, and for the state’s delicious Mexican cuisine.

Aside from her delicious meals and dishes, Lopez is also known for her spectacular cocktails, which have earned spots in some of the industry’s most coveted rankings.

Currently, Lopez and her siblings are in charge of Guelaguetza, the restaurant that her parents started. She’s also at the forefront of the Mezcal industry, one that’s booming and primed to reach even greater heights, becoming the curator of Mama Rabbit, a mezcal and tequila bar.

“I was going back and forth and I just saw this revolution that was happening in Oaxaca within mezcal that hadn’t really reached the U.S. or even outside of Oaxaca,” she said in an interview with HOLA! USA. “A lot of mezcaleros were getting together. They were discussing what makes a great mezcal, and it was the first time that I started listening and hearing these conversations surrounding the types of agaves because I lived in L.A. and I lived around a community that was very big in wine and food.”

Lopez’s work has been featured in a variety of renowned publications. She has made it her mission to take the legacy of her family and spread it in new and unexpected directions.