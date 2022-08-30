Suffer from manchas? Gaby Espino gets the scoop from experts

Suffer from manchas (a.k.a hyperpigmentation)? You are not alone, 52.7% of U.S. Hispanics deal with this skin concern. For that reason, Neutrogena and its Hispanic Brand Ambassador, Gaby Espino hosted its SkinU masterclass, invited a group of beauty influencers and brought together Erick Cuesta, board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Bertha Baum, and research & development scientist, Kenia Bido-Baez to provide more helpful tips and insight on best practices to prevent and/or improve hyperpigmentation.
During the class, these experts looked at a full skincare and beauty regimen, from cleansing, acne, facial moisturizing treatments, suncare and even makeup. They dived into the science of it looking closely at key ingredients and encouraged the participants to ask as many questions as possible, evaluate their skin needs so each could leave the right personal routine for each of their skin types.
Gaby Espino, Neutrogena’s Hispanic brand ambassador recreates the iconic 90s splash
Cosmetic Chemist’s favorite organics products for lightening hyperpigmentation
At the class and also in a post Instagram post, Gaby said that “as a Latina who has gone through her struggles with Manchas, I’ve learned that the base of all things beauty is health and happiness. We should learn how to properly give our skin the care that it deserves, so that we can feel confident within our own skin.”
Dr. Bertha Baum, Board-Certified Dermatologist also said “There are many tools in our skin care routine that can be used to treat and prevent hyperpigmentation such as Vitamin C, Retinol and correct hydration, as well as sunscreen, which is what I recommend the most. Some key points included sun protection and re-application of the sunscreen.”
Key takeaways from the masterclass to deal with manchas
- Always apply sunscreen to prevent hyperpigmentation
- Use an antioxidant like Vitamin C to help correct dark spots
- If you want to cover your existing manchas, you can use a CC Cream, such as Neutrogena’s Clear Coverage
The SkinU masterclass focused on hyperpigmentation because it’s so prevalent in the Hispanic population, affecting 1 out of 2 people. Erick Cuesta, celebrity makeup artist also shared her professional experience dealing with this skin concern. “Working as a makeup artist, one of the most common requests from my Latinx clients is fully covering their dark spots for an even appearance. Many women, and men too, don’t know how to find lasting results, so they think that covering their manchas is the only alternative.”
Neutrogena’s SkinU Master provided a great conversation with a team of experts to explained the importance of a consistent skin health regimen; fueled by the appropriate ingredients.