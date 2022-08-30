Suffer from manchas? Gaby Espino gets the scoop from experts

Suffer from manchas (a.k.a hyperpigmentation)? You are not alone, 52.7% of U.S. Hispanics deal with this skin concern. For that reason, Neutrogena and its Hispanic Brand Ambassador, Gaby Espino hosted its SkinU masterclass, invited a group of beauty influencers and brought together Erick Cuesta, board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Bertha Baum, and research & development scientist, Kenia Bido-Baez to provide more helpful tips and insight on best practices to prevent and/or improve hyperpigmentation.

©Courtesy



On August 10th, Neutrogena held a SkinU masterclass at the Mr. C Hotel in Miami. The conversation centered around manchas, a skin concern many hispanics deal with.

During the class, these experts looked at a full skincare and beauty regimen, from cleansing, acne, facial moisturizing treatments, suncare and even makeup. They dived into the science of it looking closely at key ingredients and encouraged the participants to ask as many questions as possible, evaluate their skin needs so each could leave the right personal routine for each of their skin types.

At the class and also in a post Instagram post, Gaby said that “as a Latina who has gone through her struggles with Manchas, I’ve learned that the base of all things beauty is health and happiness. We should learn how to properly give our skin the care that it deserves, so that we can feel confident within our own skin.”

©Kike Flores



Gaby Espino at Neutrogena’s SkinU Master Class

Dr. Bertha Baum, Board-Certified Dermatologist also said “There are many tools in our skin care routine that can be used to treat and prevent hyperpigmentation such as Vitamin C, Retinol and correct hydration, as well as sunscreen, which is what I recommend the most. Some key points included sun protection and re-application of the sunscreen.”

Key takeaways from the masterclass to deal with manchas