Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia and mom adorably bond over morning skincare routine

We love celebrity mother-daughter moments. From sharing the red carpet to private pictures posted on social media, we cannot get enough of our favorite celebs with their mamás. So when we caught a glimpse of what Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia Ohanian do every morning as they get ready for the day, our hearts melted. The dynamic duo shared a video on Instagram detailing just how they go about their morning routine — skincare and all! In the video, Serena shares what some of her and Olympia’s favorite skincare products are and we even hear them speaking French (ooh la la)! With this video, Olympia yet again proves that she is the celeb kiddo that can do it all.

Related Video: Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline Loading the player...