You don’t have to be in a relationship to rock a bomb AF makeup look on Valentine’s Day. On this February 14—whether you’re single or you’re about to get hitched—make sure to bring out all the stops to create a glam look that will not only have everyone around you gawking, it will have you feeling like a boss babe. From red hot lips to pretty in pink shadows, and of course, the classic cat eye look, these are a few ways you can get dolled up on Valentine’s Day.