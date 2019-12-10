Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
As 2019 comes to an end, we have many beauty trends to be thankful for—neon and diamond-studded liners are now a must thanks to HBO’s Euphoria, bangs are back and better than ever because although we’re about to enter a new decade, we still can’t get enough of the early 2000s and most importantly, this year, we learned that as many skincare or beauty products we use, self-care is crucial when it comes to showing off your best self. One celeb who has taught us all a lesson (or two) in 2019 about all things beauty is Eva Mendes.
In the last year, the Cuban-American star has opened up and shared with her fans just how down-to-earth she is when it comes to her beauty. From bargain haircuts to her everyday skincare routine, these are Eva’s best beauty moments of the year!
