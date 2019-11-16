Ready for the matte effect makeup trend?

By now you'll no doubt have noticed many celebrities rocking this new style. Check out our recommendations for the best lip powders around!

The reason behind the explosion in lip powers is that they give the lips a soft and pleasing texture. Also, you can easily apply with your fingertips and it lasts so much longer than traditional lipstick. Lip powders are also very light and give that "bitten lip" or stained look after application.

With this trend, excessive layers and liners to add volume are a thing of the past. Here are just some of the advantages of this makeup trend.

