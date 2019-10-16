Whether you’re a beauty junkie or minimalist shopper, chance are you own Sephora’s reward pin-stripe card. There’s just something magical about walking into the makeup mecca and getting expert tips from the cast. Whenever you’re in need of some extra beauty help during a visit, you can always count on the brand to guide you to the right products. We caught up with the French company’s Beauty Director at SEPHORiA this year and she dished on her latest beauty obsessions. If you haven’t heard of SEPHORiA, it’s an innovate beauty playground for all skincare lovers, inspiring makeup artists, and, most importantly, everyday beauty girls. Keep reading to find out which products you’ll want to add to your basket during your next Sephora visit.