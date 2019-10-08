October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and now more than ever beauty brands are using their platforms to create change and combat the disease. This month you may see many wearing ribbons, donating wigs and painting their nails an array of pinks. According to the American Cancer Association, breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Latina women living in the U.S., as it is for all women in America. The prestigious organization also noted the disease tends to affect Latina women at a younger age and is more aggressive than in many other populations. Show your support this year by practicing self-care with these beauty buys while giving back to all affected by breast cancer. Keep scrolling to see the best products in skin, makeup, and more that are taking a stand against the illness.