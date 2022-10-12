Step 1: Examine Your Breasts in a Mirror

Look at your breasts in the mirror with your shoulders straight and your arms on your hips. Here’s what you should look for:

Breasts that are their usual size, shape, and color

Breasts that are evenly shaped without visible distortion or swelling

A nipple that has changed position or an inverted nipple (pushed inward instead of sticking out)

Redness, soreness, rash, or swelling

Step 2: Raise your Arms and Examine Your Breasts

Raise your arms and look for the same changes mentioned in step 1.

Step 3: Look for Signs of Breast Fluid

While in the mirror, look for any signs of fluid coming out of one or both nipples (this could be a watery, milky, yellow fluid or blood).

Step 4: Feel for Breast Lumps

While Lying Down Next, check for breast lumps or abnormalities by feeling your breasts while lying down, using your right hand to feel your left breast and then your left hand to feel your right breast.

Use a firm, smooth touch with the finger pads of your hand. Press down with your fingers and move them in a circular motion. Cover the entire breast from top to bottom, side to side — from your collarbone to the top of your abdomen and from your armpit to your cleavage. Follow a pattern to be sure that you cover the whole breast. You can also move your fingers up and down vertically.

Step 5: Feel Your Breasts for Lumps While Standing or Sitting

Feel your breasts while you are standing or sitting in the shower. Many women find that the easiest way to feel their breasts is when their skin is wet and slippery. Cover your entire breast using the same hand movements described in step 4.