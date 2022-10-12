Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month; however, self-examinations during any time of the year, combined with regular physical exams by a doctor, mammography ultrasound, and MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), are always recommended to detect breast cancer in its early stages.
Breast self-exam is a convenient, no-cost screening tool that you can use monthly and as part of your overall screening strategy. Find below how to do a breast self-exam.
Do you have breast implants? A new study shows breast cancer patients who received silicone implants face challenges too. According to the research, only a small proportion of the respondents (5.9%) — all of whom were cancer patients that received silicone breast implants between 2011 and 2016 — had undergone an MRI screening in accordance with the FDA recommendations. The majority said they weren’t even aware of the FDA recommendation.
Steps for checking your breast at home, according to Breastcancer.org
