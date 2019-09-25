Robyn-Moreno-Bobbi-Brown©Bobbi-Brown
powered by

Mexican-American TV host Robyn Moreno on her makeup bag's secret weapon

HOLA! USA

Latinas are known for having many roles in their lives, professionally and personally. Like many modern-day women, author and Emmy-nominated TV host Robyn Moreno is always looking for self-care tips to enhance her daily routine. With a busy schedule, the mother-of-two is continuously looking for a way to keep her makeup effortless, easy and impactful. Since the first signs of aging appear around the eyes, the Latina storyteller uses ($29) daily before applying her concealer. According to the Mexican-American beauty, she feels fabulous and as if she got her full eight hours of beauty rest.

More:

Venezuelan Chef Grace Ramirez has the skincare secret to boosting your confidence

Loading the player...

The full-coverage under eye corrector is easy to apply and designed to eradicate dark circles and under-eye discoloration, making it the secret to bright eyes. Its impactful ingredients create a perfectly smooth crease-free canvas under your concealer. Plus, the long-wearing formula is waterproof, sweat-proof and humidity-resistant — making it perfect for the powerhouse Latina within us all. The must-have corrector is available in 16 color-correcting options of bisque and peach-based shades formulated for all types of under-eye discoloration. Go to your local Nordstrom to get shade matched today!


Related Video:

Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more