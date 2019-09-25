Mexican-American TV host Robyn Moreno on her makeup bag's secret weapon

Latinas are known for having many roles in their lives, professionally and personally. Like many modern-day women, author and Emmy-nominated TV host Robyn Moreno is always looking for self-care tips to enhance her daily routine. With a busy schedule, the mother-of-two is continuously looking for a way to keep her makeup effortless, easy and impactful. Since the first signs of aging appear around the eyes, the Latina storyteller uses ($29) daily before applying her concealer. According to the Mexican-American beauty, she feels fabulous and as if she got her full eight hours of beauty rest.

Loading the player...

The full-coverage under eye corrector is easy to apply and designed to eradicate dark circles and under-eye discoloration, making it the secret to bright eyes. Its impactful ingredients create a perfectly smooth crease-free canvas under your concealer. Plus, the long-wearing formula is waterproof, sweat-proof and humidity-resistant — making it perfect for the powerhouse Latina within us all. The must-have corrector is available in 16 color-correcting options of bisque and peach-based shades formulated for all types of under-eye discoloration. Go to your local Nordstrom to get shade matched today!

