The perfect mini Pumpkin pie tarts for your Thanksgiving dessert spread

The holidays are here and Thanksgiving is just two weeks away! If you're on dessert duty and craving something classic with a twist, these mini pumpkin pie tarts by Grosby Group are your answer! Think buttery, flaky crust meets creamy pumpkin filling—all packed into adorable bite-sized baskets. These picture-perfect individual servings are easy to make, holiday-ready, and perfect for topping with a dollop of your favorite whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Servings: 9

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

For the Dough

1 ¼ cups flour

2 oz unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 egg

1 tsp cold water

2 tbsp sugar

1 pinch of salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

For the Filling

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 cup condensed milk

1 egg½ tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon¼ tsp ground cloves

½ tsp ginger

Whipped cream, to taste (optional)

Instructions

1. For the filling, combine the pumpkin puree, condensed milk, egg, vanilla extract, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger in a bowl. Whisk everything together until smooth, then refrigerate.

2. On a clean surface, add the flour and room-temperature butter. Knead them together until the butter blends into the flour, giving it a sandy texture.

3. Make a well in the middle of the flour mixture. Crack in the egg, add vanilla, cold water, sugar, and sprinkle salt around the edge. Using your fingers, mix the wet ingredients first, then slowly work in the flour until you’ve got a dough. Shape it into a ball, wrap in plastic, and pop it in the fridge for 10 minutes.

4. Preheat the oven to 360°F.

5. Take the dough out of the fridge and sprinkle a little flour on your work surface so it doesn’t stick. Roll out the dough to a nice medium thickness, then use a 2-inch cookie cutter to cut out 9 circles.

6. Place the dough circles into a greased muffin tin, pressing them gently to form little basket shapes. Crimp the edges with a fork and prick the bottoms to prevent puffing. Bake at 300°F for 5 minutes.

7. After 5 minutes, remove from the oven and fill each basket with approximately 1 tablespoon of pumpkin filling.

8. Bake at 360°F for 10 to 15 minutes or until the filling is set and the edges are lightly golden.

9. Take the mini tarts out of the pan and let them cool. Once they’re at room temperature, top with a little whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon.