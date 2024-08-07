How to perfectly cook TikTok's viral 'Egg Flights'

Alice Choi, the talented mind behind the widely acclaimed Hip Foodie Mom blog, has caused a sensation in the culinary world with her latest creation, which has gone viral on TikTok: the "egg flight." This not-so-new but tasty concept has quickly caught the attention of food lovers around the globe, sparking widespread interest and excitement for those who have never heard of this technique before.

What is an "Egg Flight?"

In culinary terms, a "flight" is typically an array of different wines, beers, or food items presented for tasting, often served on a board or special tray; imagine a charcuterie board but just for eggs. Choi's unique twist on this concept features hard-boiled eggs cut in half and topped with various condiments and garnishes. Unlike traditional deviled eggs, which involve removing the yolks, mixing them with mayo and mustard, and then piping the mixture back into the whites, Choi's version is refreshingly simple yet endlessly customizable.

Her egg flights begin with a basic squeeze of condiments like Kewpie mayo, known for its rich, yolks-only flavor. From there, Choi elevates the dish with an array of toppings such as kimchi, jalapeños, and her signature pickled onions, which include a secret ingredient that adds a unique twist.

The 'Egg Flight' Journey to Viral Stardom

While the concept of egg flights might seem like an overnight sensation, according to Today, Choi's journey with this idea has gradually progressed. It all started in 2022 when she began meal-prepping boiled eggs for high-protein snacks. Initially, she would dip them in mayo and mustard. Over time, she started experimenting by slicing the eggs in half—first vertically, then horizontally—allowing more surface area to pile on her creative toppings.

@hipfoodiemom1 Egg flight!!!! My pickled red onions recipe is linked in my bio and the video is pinned to the top of my page ♬ original sound - Alice Choi

The term "egg flight" was suggested by a follower after a few videos, and the rest is history. Choi explains, "I think this caught on because it's like making a deviled egg but much easier. You don't have to mess with removing the yolks, mixing them with mayo and mustard, and then piping it back into the egg white," she explained, as informed by the publication. She also notes that people enjoy the versatility and fun of using their favorite flavors and whatever they have in their fridge.

How to Achieve The Perfect Hard-Boiled Egg for Your 'Flight'

Achieving the perfect hard-boiled egg can be a challenge, but HOLA! USA has shared a few methods to ensure success. You can also try the pressure cooker method, which is the 5-5-5 technique: five minutes of pressure cooking, five minutes of slow release, and five minutes in an ice bath. However, there is a "Choi way," backed by culinary producer Sarah Beth Tanner of Pete & Gerry's Organic Eggs.

Tanner recommends manually setting the Instant Pot to low with one cup of water and placing the eggs on a rack. Cook for 12 minutes with an immediate release, followed by an ice bath for at least three to five minutes. This method ensures easy peeling and avoids overcooking.

Creating Your Egg Flight

Once the eggs are perfectly cooked, the fun begins with choosing your toppings. Choi and Tanner both advise not to overload the eggs. The key is to balance flavors and textures, making each bite a delightful experience.

Choi's egg flights have become a favorite for various occasions, from snacks and brunches to party appetizers and post-workout protein boosts. The dish's versatility and simplicity have made it a viral hit, appealing to foodies of all ages.

